Chef Aarón Sánchez shares his lessons for future chefs

﻿Chef Aarón Sánchez is paving the way for the next generation of chefs. In his memoir Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef, the 43-year-old writes about his personal experiences that led him to becoming one of the world’s greatest chefs. If you’re still waiting for your copy of the book, fret not. Aarón sat down with HOLA! USA and exclusively revealed some lessons for up-and-coming chefs.

Chef Aarón Sánchez spoke to HOLA! USA about the lessons he’s learned as a chef

“I think an important lesson that I want people to extract from the book is to develop their own style,” he tells HOLA! USA. “This applies to any kind of field that you’re in. Make yourself necessary, make yourself indispensable because you’re so good at what you do that there’s no one else that can do it.”

And according to Aarón, it’s more than just being good in the kitchen. His advice? Travel the world for endless inspiration. “Make sure that you travel,” he says. “Make sure that you see the way other cultures live, make sure that you immerse yourself into other people’s lives. I think when you do that, you are inspired by other people.”

Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef is now available for purchase.