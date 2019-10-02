Celebrate like J Balvin with his signature Arcoiris tour cocktail

J Balvin is a definite foodie: either bringing a delicious cup of joe to the folks of the Big Apple on their morning commutes or making French delicacies from scratch while on a trip to Italy and everything in between. So it’s no surprise that the Mi Gente singer has created an official drink for his eccentric Arcoiris tour.

Now, we can all party it up and enjoy the good life just like J Balvin (albeit without all the cloud people and colorful stage lights). Debuted in time for his performance at The Garden (aka Madison Square Garden), J Balvin partnered with Buchanan’s Whisky to create a drink that is as unique as he is.

The Que Pena singer kicked off his colorful tour in August

“It’s an honor to have Buchanan’s Whisky supporting the culture and joining me on tour for the third consecutive year,” said J Balvin. “As a toast to our fans from all backgrounds and the beautiful color they bring to the world, we’ve created an official Arcoiris tour cocktail called Around The World - inspired by some of my favorite flavors. I’m excited for people to enjoy it at the show or try it at home with friends!”

Check out the recipe below!

AROUND THE WORLD

Created by J Balvin

Yield: one serving

Ingredients:

1/2 oz Buchanan’s 12-Year-Old DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

3/4 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Passion Fruit Juice

1 oz Pineapple Juice

Preparations:

- Mix all ingredients in a mixing glass

- Pour over large ice cube in a highball glass

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Pineapple leaves