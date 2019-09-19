Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson and pop singer Ciara truly seem to live a fairytale love. Besides having been married since 2016 and raising two beautiful children together, the couple prioritizes family life every chance they get. On social media, the couple make it more than evident that family should and does always come first. They show their love for one another and their children, even sharing nuggets of wisdom with their followers!

Check out their most adorable parentingmoments and their advice for a successful family:

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the football player demonstrated his love and admiration to his mother, Tammy, by gifting her with a brand new house, which (naturally) brought her to tears.

The 1,2 Step singer met Russell during an appearance at the White House and they welcomed their first child, Sienna Princess Wilson, on April 29, 2017. Ciara has a son with rapper and former fiancé, Future.