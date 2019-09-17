Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are ready to start a new life in Byron Bay, Australia. The couple who wed on December 2010 purchased a home five years ago and began an extensive renovation process. Now, as 2019 nears its end, the family of five are getting ready to move into their new mansion.

The Byron Bay home is a $20 million mega-mansion that provides unparalleled privacy for the ultra private family, has a scenic infinity pool, and of course, it’s very own beach access. Althought the family does love to keep their life out of the public eye, their love for the outdoors and nature is very well-known: the family goes on many beach adventures, dines with reptiles and even enjoyed a camping vacation earlier this year.

Images of the home’s interior have been very limited, Chris shared a picture of a statement wall within the home that had been decorated by Otis Hope Carey, an indigenous painter. The picture shared on social media was accompanied by a caption that explained the painting’s deeper meaning, “Long shifting black lines ripple across the wall demonstrating the power and energy emanating from dancing feet stomping into the ground.”

Aerial coverage of the property shows the stunning home’s beautiful 164-foot infinity pool, a wraparound terrace and plenty of nature in the surrounding areas. The home sits on a hilltop and it is clear that space and comfort will not be an issue for the active family!