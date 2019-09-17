Ciara and Russell Wilson reveal their secret to a successful marriage

Russell Wilson and Ciara live a fairytale love, besides having been married since 2016 and raising two beautiful children together, the couple prioritizes family life every chance they get. On social media, the couple uses every chance they can to show their love for one another and their children, sometimes even sharing their wisdom with followers!

Check out their most adorable parent moments and their advice for a successful family:

Loading the player...

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Seattle Seahwaks player demonstrated his love and admiration to his mother, Tammy, by gifting her with a brand new house and brining her to tears.

The 1,2 step signer met Russell during an appearance at the White House and they welcomed their first child, Sienna Princess Wilson, on April 29, 2017, although Ciara already had a son with rapper and former fiancé, Future.