How Civil Rights Activist Monica Ramirez is fighting for children farmworkers picking our fields

It’s not an easy thing to read or hear that children are the ones picking and planting crops for the food that ends up on your dinner table. You read that correctly: children. The harsh truth is that children as young as 12 years old in the agricultural industry are allowed to work long hours under the sun and in hazardous conditions. Often the children of undocumented immigrants, kids who are farmworkers are exposed to dangerous chemical fumes, harassment and even violence.

What’s even more shocking is that Congress has allowed children to lawfully work in this industry. So you see, it is not illegal for them to be placed in these unsafe and dangerous situations such as operating heavy equipment and dealing with other perilous materials most children aren’t even aware exist. Furthermore, farmworker girls are met with sexual assault and harassment from co-workers, company owners and supervisors.

But if these heartbreaking facts are new to you, you’re not alone as the majority of the country isn’t aware of the process that goes on between picking crops and having them served on your dinner plate. For these reasons, activist and civil rights attorney and author, Mónica Ramirez, has been trying to fight for the rights of child farmworkers under the Care Act which has been introduced every year since 2009 but has never been passed due to other matters being tagged to it.

“A kid still can work in the field and still have to go to school and don't have the same kind of restrictions as other kids. The most recent iteration of the Care Act is talking to farmers with this case about how early they get up in the morning. They work for a couple of hours and go to school and come home from school and while everybody else would have extracurricular activities these kids are working in the fields until dark," Monica told HOLA! USA.

Monica explained the severities happening in the agricultural industry, “We know that agriculture specifically is the number one or number two cause of most amputations in this country. There are children who are dying in the field every summer, all year round,” she stated. “There are kids who die from tractors, sprayed with chemicals, and mothers who are having children that are born with deformities,” she added. “That is really the backdrop that we're working with and the reasons why the Care Act was written and introduced."

As a means to end these unacceptable conditions within the agriculture industry, the Care Act “raises labor standards and protections for farmworker children to the same level set for children under other occupations.”

"There's something that's happening in our country right now where we have work recruiters who are specifically recruiting, teen girls and young girls, and excluding older women," informed the Bandana Project founder.

How can you help make a difference? “We need to get people to contact their members of Congress,” stated Monica. “You need to get 100 to 500 people on board to support this." The best way to find your members of Congress is by visiting Whoismyrepresentative.com and entering your zip code or state for an immediate response. Moreover, spreading the word with your friends, family and as many people as possible will help raise awareness and hopefully make for change."