Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be mega stars to us, but they still experience the day to day mania of parenting youngsters. At this time, the 45-year-old actress primaily stays at home with her and the 38-year-old Oscar-nominee’s two children: Esmeralda Amada, 5, and Amada Lee, 3. This week, she opened up about the rollercoaster ride that is raising children and how it has truly changed her as a person.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share two children

“It’s so fun and beautiful and maddening,” the hot momma said while sitting down with Access Daily. “It’s so hard, of course. But it’s like that feeling of… you end your day, you put them to bed and Ryan and I kind of look at each other like, ‘We did it, we did it. We came out relatively unscathed.'”

MORE: Eva Mendes talks falling in love with Ryan Gosling and why she's happy just being "mom"

“I’m so thankful I have the opportunity to be home with them,” the star, who took a break from acting to focus on motherhood, said. She added that it’s been a real learning curve, with a new lesson coming out of each day she’s at home with their daughters.

VIEW GALLERY

Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011

Among their various activities, Eva revealed that her and the little ones started a family garden this summer. “I’m a city girl but I just decided, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to start gardening and go pick the fruit from the garden?’ So we did strawberries, cucumbers, tomatoes… the girls went out to the garden every day and watered it. We were so excited,” she said while on the show.

MORE: Eva Mendes on her daughters speaking Spanglish

When hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover inquired as to whether Esemeralda or Amanda have been bitten by the acting bug yet, Eva had a funny answer ready to go: “right now, they have every bug.”

It seems that her and Ryan’s girls are definitely artsy! “They just like a lot of arts and crafts, a lot of painting,” she revealed. “We have instruments around. They pick them up, and we can’t say they actually play anything, but it’s just a playful environment.”