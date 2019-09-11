¡Salud! Here's the recipe for the Casamigos Prickly Pear

The summer months are slowly drifting into fall. It’s time to say goodbye to mini umbrellas and floral garnishes and hello to fruit rims and shaken libations. Casamigos has a variety of special blends of tequila that pair perfectly with various ingredients to create drinks for every occasion.

The Prickly Pear is the perfect way to usher in Hispanic Heritage Month. With the fresh blend of white tequila and citrus flavors, it’s the right drink to transition from summer to fall – and keep the celebrations going. Continue below for the recipe.

Casamigos has the perfect drink for any occasion

Ingredients

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

5 oz. Prickly Pear Puree

5 oz. Simple Syrup

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Method

Combine all ingredients into tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously, and fine strain into rocks glass. Add ice and garnish with a pear slice.