We're going to copy Jennifer Lopez at our next brunch

Jennifer Lopez sure makes brunch look good! The 50-year-old doesn’t only dine in style, she also has the appropriate accessories for the occasion. Over the holiday weekend, the Dinero songstress and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez enjoyed a quiet brunch with an amazing view. But it wasn’t the breath-taking landscape that shined the most, it was the cup the star sipped her drink out of that got everyone’s attention. JLo sipped out of a custom white mug with a gold letter “J” on the each side. “Lunch for two,” Alex wrote next to a series of pictures that show off the couples’ luxury brunch in St. Tropez.

Jennifer Lopez does brunch in style with a customized coffee mug

“How are you spending this holiday weekend?” The custom mug is available at Williams Sonoma for only $12.95. J-Rod’s outing was quite relaxed. Jennifer sported a fluffy white robe and oversized sunglasses for the occasion. Alex rocked one of his A-Rod corp shirts. In a follow up post, the MLB commentator shared a selfie with him and his future wife. "Cheers from [French flag emoji].” The On the Floor singer chimed in with a series of heart eyed emojis. Jennifer shared some snaps from their day on her stories. JLo slipped out of her robe and into something chic for a festive celebration.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares the marriage advice she was given by RBG

The 50-year-old wore a cropped white blouse and a blue and white polka-dot skirt. The pair had some adult fun as they celebrated Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday with a host of other A-list celebs. Jennifer and Alex, 44, were long overdue for a vacation. The songstress just wrapped her 31-city It’s My Party Tour in honor of her 50th birthday. The pair spent time traveling around North America, and even hit parts of the Middle East and Europe over the course of three months.

The performer and her fiancé are currently vacationing in France

MORE: Alex Rodriguez shares steamy post about missing Jennifer Lopez

After showtime, it was back to school mode for the duo, who each have two kids from previous relationships. Ahead of the lavish vacation, the former New York Yankee shared a picture of him and his lady during a school event. “Can you get detention at Parent Teacher Day,” he captioned the cheeky selfie of him and Jennifer. “Asking for the friend behind me. #partnerincrime.”