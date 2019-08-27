You'll soon be listening to Peruvian model and chef Franco Noriega's first album on repeat

For a look at more exclusive photos from our Fashion + Music issue, pick up the September edition of HOLA! USA - available to subscribers and on newsstands now. Subscribe today!

Franco Noriega has created his own path to success. If his handsome face seems oddly familiar it’s probably because you have seen his photos from his early modeling days. Or, maybe you've tuned into his 'can’t-look-away' cooking videos in which he appears nearly naked (youch!). Perhaps you even voted for him during his dancing days on Mira Quién Baila. With his love for change, the model-turned-chef turned singer is redefining the multi-faceted way to a successful career, and with that, the Lima, Peru native is using his many talents to explore new opportunities.

Loading the player...

Franco Noriega knows that presentation is key, pictured here at his restaurant Baby Brasa

After getting his start in the fashion industry thanks to fellow Peruvian and fashion photographer Mario Testino, Franco reached the top of the modeling world working with fashion giants such as Hugo Boss, Burberry and Roberto Cavalli to name a few. Soon after reaching great heights in fashion, the multi-hyphenate moved onto a new chapter following another of his passions – food. The entrepreneur opened up his first restaurant in New York City’s West Village, Baby Brasa, which transports one to Latin America’s stunning beaches with its lively decor.

MORE: Chef J Balvin is at it again and surprises fans in New York with this morning treat

And now, Franco is venturing into the world of pop music. With the success of his hit singles Me Aceleras and Tu Llamada, the chef is ready for his first album. “Thanks to my career as a model and Baby Brasa, I can invest in other dreams that I have. Music is one of them,” he excitedly told HOLA! USA.