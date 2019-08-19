Chef J Balvin is at it again and surprises fans in NY with this morning treat

J Balvin is at it again and is showing us a new set of culinary skills: feeding the beautiful people of the bustling city of New York. The Mi Gente crooner is definitely one with his gente as he served up the iconic New York breakfast: coffee [or caw-fi if you’re from the Empire State] and bagels. J Balvin hopped into the iconic silver meal cart and started taking customers' orders and handing them their meal and cafecito del pueblo as they jetted off a mile a minute to their next location.

The Con Altura (song he has with Rosalía) singer can be seen taking his culinary duties uber seriously and is wearing the proper equipment and taking orders for all the hungry New Yorkers at his cart. J Balvin is in town promoting his Arcoiris tour and decided that not only will he be singing to the great people of NY, but he will also be feeding them.

J Balvin wanted to surpise his NY fans and serve them their favorite to-go breakfast: coffee and bagels

The Colombian native also stated in his social media post about his momentary side hustle that he welcomes anyone to come between 8 and 9 am to get some delicious and nutritious grub as they go about their day. This isn’t the singer’s first dalliance with the culinary world, so time back while on vacation in Europe, he took some time to perfect his French pastry skills and put on a chef’s hat á la ratatouille (sans the furry friend, of course). He made some yummy looking crescent rolls and delightful fruit tarts.