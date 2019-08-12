Jessica Alba x HelloFresh is perfect for your next date night at home

If you love spending romantic date nights at home, then you’ll be excited to learn Jessica Alba is expanding into the meal-prepping business with the first-ever HelloFresh Date Night Box. The multi-talented actress-turned-businesswoman has partnered up with the popular at-home cooking service for curated recipes, expert tips and new products designed to facilitate the at-home dining experience. The collaboration, which is designed to help consumers connect with loved ones over the dinner table, kicks off on August 13 and will extend across multiple phases.

The beauty entrepreneur partnered with the at-home dining service for the first-ever HelloFresh Date Night Box

“It's important for me to be able to share a homemade meal with the people I love. I am a huge fan of HelloFresh, and no matter how busy my day is, I know I can rely on them to cook easy and delicious meals at home,” said the L.A.’s Finest star in a statement. “I am excited to announce that we have teamed up to bring easy recipes to life for some of my favorite occasions - date night, family dinner and holiday entertaining,” she added.

If you’re already a fan of The Honest Company and The Honest Beauty, then you’re in for a treat as each phase of the partnership will also feature Jessica’s favorites from each of her brands, including clean bath, body and beauty products. Proud of her latest accomplishment, the mother-of-three shared the exciting news via social media.

The mother-of-three is taking her business a step further by including The Honest Beauty and The Honest Co. products

Next to a picture featuring her with the signature HelloFresh box, Jessica wrote: “At the end of the day, my family is my [world]. Which is why I'm so excited to announce that I've officially partnered with @HelloFresh— a brand that makes dinnertime easy, fun, and delicious! Look out for some exciting things we're doing together, all featuring my specially curated faves from @honest & @honest_beauty!“

The HelloFresh Date Night Box is available now through September 7 for $49.99 plus $6.99 shipping, but you better act quick as the first 100 customers will get first dibs on a special beauty gift from Honest Beauty – a tinted Lip Balm and Eye Shadow Palette perfect for a cozy yet romantic date night!