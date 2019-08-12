Celebrities share intimate makeup-free selfies - check out their looks!

Long gone are the days when we had to scavenge the internet for paparazzi pictures of celebrities without make up. Nowadays, more and more celebs are taking part in the 'au naturale' movement, showing their true selves and loving their bodies and faces in their most natural state.

Shakira, Lele Pons, Zoe Saldana, Priyanka Chopra and more have shown that true beauty is in your eyes, your imperfections, and what lies inside of you (aka your amazing personality!. These stars have gone to social media to share #MakeUpFree inspirational messages and pictures.

Check out the 10 celebs who are not scared of showing their truest and purest selves on the web:

Former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato took a strong stance in favor of transparency, and Selena Gomez spoke about the impact social media has on our everyday life, even opening up about herself suffering from anxiety and depression.

Selena told Dream It Real (Coach's podcast): “[I] got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot. Taking breaks is really important. Just know that most of it isn’t real. And I hate to say that, I don’t mean to be rude, but it’s very unrealistic in a lot of ways.”