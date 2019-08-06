Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are looking to drop $20 million on new home

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are moving out and moving up. Mr. and Mrs. Jonas are reportedly in the market for a new home and they have quite the budget. Nick, 26, and Priyanka, 37, are looking to drop $20 million on a home in Beverly Hills or Bel Air. According to TMZ, things are already in motion as the Sucker signer quietly sold his bachelor pad in Beverly Hills for $6.9 million in July. Nick’s humble home had 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The swanky palace also had an infinity pool and a host of other amenities fit for a King.

After tying the knot in December, the pair split their time between Los Angeles and New York – where the actress has a condo. Shortly after their marriage, Priyanka opened up about sharing a living space with her new husband and how things went when they moved in together. “Everything in nick’s house is immaculate,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “His alarms work. Mine never work. When I started staying there, it made me so nervous. His house is perfect.”

Although the pair are taking the steps towards a bigger home, it doesn’t mean that they are working on expanding their family or finding a forever home. Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas are hitting the road for their Happiness Begins tour. The Jonas Brothers reunion shows will cross North America and then end overseas in 2020. For Nick and Priyanka, who was spotted with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner in Miami ahead of the show’s kick-off – that means family planning is taking a backseat at the moment.

“Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Both are extremely busy, and with the Jonas Brothers reuniting and being a massive success the couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up."