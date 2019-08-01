Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have a special day with fam in the Holy Land: see the pics

Jennifer Lopez’s recent family trip opened up the opportunity for perspective. The newly 50-year-old performer took her It's My Party Tour international and made a stop in the Holy Land. On Friday, the On the Floor singer shared a special post dedicated to her day in Israel. “Reconnecting with faith and family at the Via Dolorosa and the church of the holy sepulcher... #family #love #itsmypartytour SWIPE to see some beautiful pictures of our family outing.” The photo collage shows Alex Rodriguez bowing his head has he leans his palm on the holy structure.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's family spent time in the Holy Land

There was also a special moment where Jennifer’s 11-year-old son Max said a special prayer. JLo took the time to share other images featuring her daughter Emme riding a camel, and her, Alex and their four children’s hands on another sacred structure. Jennifer also posted a fun picture from her and A-rod’s wild ride. "Oh just riding a camel on a Saturday afternoon... #familyoutingsarethebest @arod.”

In another picture, the Dinero singer is all smiles as she shares a solo moment with her ride. “Is it me or is this camel as happy as I am... #funtimeswthefam#itsmypartytour.” The former MLB star got in on the action and shared a selfie of him and his fiancée from their final day. "Jerusalem, you are unforgettable. What a perfect finale to our first trip to this beautiful land."

The singer was joined in Israel by her twins, Alex and his two daughters

J-Rod and their blended family are enjoying their first trip to Israel. The group traveled with Jennifer for the kick off to the international leg of her tour. After arriving earlier this week for the kick off show, Alex shared a picture of him and his daughters Ella and Natasha next to a reflective message. "What an amazing time we are having on my first trip to Israel! The people have been wonderful and have such energy. I will definitely be back and recommend visiting this incredible country!"