Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently enjoyed a nice vacation off the coast of St.Tropez with their children, and during the trip, the soccer superstar gave followers an exclusive look at the amenities of his vacation yacht. Check out the video below to see what The Suite Life of Cristiano and Georgina is like!

The soccer star's yacht, Africa, is valued at just 15m euros, and if you wish to soak in the sun with the outmost comfort and the A-list couple, consider it done…as long as you have $22,000 a week to spare!

So while just hanging out with Ronaldo and his gorgeous girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez may seem like paradise to most, doing so in the ocean is the ultimate recipe for a perfect vacation!