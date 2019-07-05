David Beckham and son Brooklyn's relationship is as sweet as it gets!

As the son of a pro-soccer player and a singer-turned-business woman, Brooklyn Beckham was guaranteed to make headlines since the day he was born, but lately it has been his loving personality and family life that’s got us gushing over him!

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham has an admirable relationship with his superstar dad and the rest of the family. They constantly share their affection with one another on social media. Take a look!

Loading the player...

Twenty-year-old Brooklyn seems to be a sweetheart all around, from posting celebration of his parents' accomplishments, to honoring his girlfriend Hana Cross with sweet posts, or thanking people for the opportunities he’s been given, Brooklyn is sure to charm us all.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and girlfriend Hana Cross make Cannes red carpet debut

Brooklyn is also a soccer fan, but he has shown no interest in pursuing the sport professionally like his dad. Instead, his social media feed is covered with artistic shots of himself behind the scenes, pictures of actresses and models like Sophie Turner and Jessica Michel, and of course his family: girlfriend, parents and siblings! Brooklyn recently shot the cover of Wonderland magazine’s summer issue, which features his girlfriend, Hana Cross. He has also worked on several advertisements for BMW.