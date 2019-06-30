Why Eva Longoria is our ideal mentor - get tips from this latina powerhouse

Eva Longoria is obviously an extremely successful actress but did you know this gal is also an entrepreneur? Her accolades don't end there, though. She is a mother, wife and above all a fun person to have around. Eva’s successful track record in all areas make her the perfect mentor for career and life!

In 2011 Eva launched her cook book called: Eva’s Kitchen: Cooking with Love for Family and Friends, and just a year later, she started her own foundation, The Eva Longoria Foundation, with the mission to “empower Latinas through education and entrepreneurship.”

A few years later, in 2016, Eva continued developing her entrepreneurial spirit by starting her own bedding and home brand, citing her obsession for everything home-related as the source of inspiration.

Nowadays Eva not only owns multiple many different types of companies and foundations while still balancing an acting career, but she also shows she has a charming spirit and a great sense of humor. A simple glance at Eva’s pictures or videos on social media will show her love for wine, food and family, making her one of the most relatable gals ever!