Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to wed in this stunning Chateau – look inside

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s magical wedding is getting closer and closer. The Burnin’ Up singer and the Game of Thrones star are set to tie the knot in front of their closest friends and family this weekend in France. This go around, Joe and Sophie aren’t being humble and saying “I do” in a little white chapel in Las Vegas. Instead, the musician and the actress will have enchanting views at the Chateau de Tourreau. Located in Sarrrians, France, it’s the perfect location for family and friends. Not only is it highly photogenic, it’s the prime location for all of the wedding activities.

The 18th century chateau has been restored and is available for rent for around $5,000 a night. For a wedding, the venue is listed for much more. Guests have plenty of amenities, there is a private pool, tennis court and a vineyard. There is also room for everyone. The location has nine bedrooms. Lined with windows and surrounded by elegance, no matter which section of the property guests are in – there is a perfect view. The hospitality is amazing. As Sophie, Joe and their guests, including Nick and Kevin Jonas and their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle arrived, they were greeted with glasses of wine.

Cars pulled up to a series hosts waiting for the wedding party. The A-list couple’s wedding day has not been confirmed. However, it is supposed to happen this weekend. Prior to making their way to the lovely castle, the pair spent some time in Paris for pre-wedding festivities with friends and family. This week, they were spotted partying with Nick and Priyanka on a boat, having dinner at various restaurants and strolling around the City of Love.

The bride-to-be shared a picture of her and her husband kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower, next to the French flag and a winking emoji. From Vegas to Paris, Joe and Sophie’s wedding is sure to be picture perfect for these two love bugs.