For a cool $65 million you could own a piece of American history AND a 340-acre estate in Martha’s Vineyard.

The getaway home of former first lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis has been put for sale by Caroline Kennedy under Christie’s International Real Estate. The estate includes direct beach and dunes access as well as tennis courts and plenty of green space.

RELATED: This former royal home in Malta could be yours for just $6.7M

The home, known as Red Gate Farm, was purchased by Jackie in 1979 after she “fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard.” According to Caroline, the farm was a “perfect expression of her [mom’s] romantic and adventurous spirit” and it was a perfect family home, measured by the Kennedy’s for three generations.

Take a look at the home in the video below:

Loading the player...

At the time of purchase, at which point it was just a small cabin, but after Jackie took over, more buildings were added and the Cape Cod-style main home and two-story guest house were designed.

Caroline Kennedy has carried out the legacy of the home, even working with Deborah Berke of the Yale School of Architecture in 2000 to remodel and expand it while maintaining its elegance. According to Christie’s International Real State, the “cedar-shingled main residence was created for entertaining [and] all rooms except the dining room overlook the Atlantic Ocean.” —Talk about a view!

DON'T MISS: Michael Douglas reduced the price of his summer paradise - think you can afford it?

Overall the home is simply a dream for anyone who seeks privacy and comfort, given that with 340-acres and more than 10 rooms neighbors and paparazzis are sure to stay away.