Have you ever wanted to spend the night in a stunning beachfront property used by one of the biggest name's in Hollywood, a true A-lister? The time has come to check off one more thing from your bucket list with the latest Hollywood home to hit the real estate market!

HBO’s Big Little Lies - which just kicked off season 2 - is filmed in Malibu and the beautiful beachfront home of character Madeline Martha Mackenzie, played by Reese Witherspoon, is up for rent.

Intrigued and want to take a peek? So do we!

For the ‘small’ price of $3,000 - $5,000 per night, you and your loved ones will get to enjoy a night in this spacious mansion which features two terraces, a beachfront porch, floor to ceiling windows, a two-story guest house and seven bedrooms - and that's just the main house!

Whether you are looking for the perfect spot for a staycation, a relaxing vacay with loved ones (and not so loved ones - remember, guest house!) or a social media worthy vacation, the granite kitchen countertops, amazing chandeliers and Malibu backdrops will give everyone a good bang for their buck!