Did you ever dream of living like a king or queen? It seems like your time has finally come! Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s Malta villa is on sale for the small price of $6.7 million dollars.

The Villa Guardamangia, where the monarchs lived as newlyweds and are said to have spent their most ‘normal’ years, has hit the market and is ready for some 21st century remodeling. Regardless of the pending TLC, the home is still beautiful and elegant. See it for yourself:

The six bedroom, three bathroom home that overlooks the Marsamxett Harbour and has 9,680 sq. ft of gardens and seems to be in a rough shape - as stated: “its opulence has faded into dilapidation in recent decades, with images showing overgrown gardens and a weathered facade.”

The Queen and Prince Philip left their Malta home in 1951, after a two-year residence while Prince Philip served in the Navy, but they have visited often and in 2015 the Queen even thanked the “outgoing, generous Maltese people who have always offered us the hand of friendship.”