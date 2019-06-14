Britney Spears has been a superstar pretty much since she was born. After starring on the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse alongside Hollywood actors like Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Alba, Ryan Gosling and of course, Brit's ex-beau, Justin Timberlake. The international singer and performer has always lived a life of success, and her material goods are all here to show that hard work pays off!

Step inside the star’s magnificent walk-in closet... *Spoiler*: It's made up of not one but TWO rooms!

The Lucky singer purchased her $7.4 million home, located in a gated community in Thousand Oaks, California, in 2015 for exactly the same price for which she sold her previous one. This property, however, is twice the size of her former, sitting on a 20 acres of land. Inside the lot, you will not only find the star’s 12,000 square foot home, but the lot also has plenty of space for entertainment for the home-owners and all its visitors: a tennis court, a 3 green golf course, magnificent views of the California hills and a very spacious backyard!

Britney and her kids definitely enjoy the many amenities of her home, often taking to social media to share her time at the home gym, playing on the yard or in the pool, or modeling and dancing across the home’s many rooms.