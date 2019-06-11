Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt will always be one of Hollywood's most memorable couples – despite their split. After their divorce, the pair continued to leave their mark in our lives with movies and personal achievements. Jennifer with movies like Murder Mystery and Horrible Bosses and Brad with World War Z and his well known relationship with Angelina Jolie.

Jen and Brad's former Beverly Hills mansion has now been put on sale for $49 million dollars, and the luxury of this 5 bedroom, 12 bathroom home is sure to meet the Kardashian standards! Check it out:

Unfortunately, Brad and Jennifer sold the home in 2006 to hedge fund executive, Jonathan Brooks, so don't expect them to be your hosts if you schedule a visit, but it would still be nice to call home the same place they once did, wouldn't it?