Michael Douglas reduced the price of his summer paradise - think you can afford it?

World-renowned actor and director Michael Douglas has reduced the price of his summer S’Estaca mansion and the dream property is as close to paradise as one could get!

The Mallorca home was once owned by Archduke Ludwig Salvator of Austria and purchased by the Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps actor in 1990. In 2014, after Michael and ex-wife Diandra Luker divorced, the ex-couple agreed to share the home, each enjoying the home during different seasons of the year. Fourteen years later, though, the estate finally hit the market, and now the husband of Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking for the perfect buyer.

Don't miss: Catherine Zeta-Jones' romantic photo with Michael Douglas from the Taj Mahal

Besides lowering the price, Michael has now also changed his selling strategy by creating a promotional video explaining the history and layout of the home. Check it out:

Loading the player...

When the home was first put on sale, it had a solid price tag of 50 million euros, but by now the price is almost half: 28.9 euros. The luxurious real state firm is Engles & Volkers.

Check out Catherina Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' stunning home

The beautiful property - which sits on the west side of the Spanish Island and on the Serra de Tramuntana, a World Heritage Site by UNESCO under the Cultural Landscape category - is not only comprised by several rooms and spacious areas, but it also has it’s own wine cellar, vineyard, olive grove and seven different buildings, allowing for over ten guests to comfortably stay on the property. Michael hopes that the buyer is one who will “enjoy the privilege and the adventure of S’Estaca. Someone who will appreciate the beauty, the privacy and the uninterrupted views. Someone with the vision and the spirit of the creator of S’Estaca, Archduke Ludwig Salvator.”