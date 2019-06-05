Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef keep a pretty low profile while still living life in the public eye. The couple, who lives in a lovely Los Angeles home, purchased the mansion after many years of travling, and you can guarantee they went big.

Before giving their final yes, they visited 20 homes in just three days, but as their realtor suspected, they purchased the first one... and we can't blame them! The stunnig home receives plenty of natural light from the California hills, features many open spaces, a garden, and a studio for Jwan. And of you've guessed, space is not an issue, Jwan has even joked about the master bathroom being the size of a London loft!

Step inside to tour the home for youself:

Loading the player...

Don't miss: Kylie Jenner's lavish California mansion

This lovely home makes it evident that besides breaking musical records and achieving international success, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have love and comfort at the core of their beings. The couple stated that they knew their children would love the home’s park, and that was a big reason why they chose it. Awww!