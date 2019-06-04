JLo has always lived an active lifestyle, from playing sports in school, to dancing her way around a stage, this Latina superstar knows just what to do to keep her skin flawless and her body in shape.

The soon to be 50-year-old mother-of-two received the CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year Award this year. The singer, who was accompanied by her fiancé and former MLB player A-Rod, dressed up for the special occasion and stunned viewers by wearing an orange crop top and giant skirt combo courtesy of the Ralph Lauren Collection. The most talked about part of her look, however, was her hard-rock abs.

So how exactly does she do it? Well, David Kirsch's full body-workout is part of the answer, but if you want to get the real scoop, check out the video below.

Next up on JLo's agenda is her It’s My Party Tour, which kicks off June 7th. With summer fast approaching, these workouts help not only the performer, but us and the legions of followers who want to feel strong and fit this bikini season!