Jessica Alba and her family take you inside their $10 million 'dream' forever home

Jessica Alba and her family have settled into their forever dream home. The L.A.’s Finest actress, her husband Cash Warren and their three children, Honor, ten, Haven, seven, and one-year-old Hayes settled down in a home on the canyons of Los Angeles, California. After spending over a decade in a smaller home – located on the same street – the Honest Company founder and businessman decided it was time to settle in the house of their dreams. “We wanted a place to watch our kids play and grow up,” the 38-year-old told Architectural Digest.

Jessica Alba and her family are living in their $10 million dream home Photo Credit: YouTube

The 10 million dollar home was renovated to fit the family’s style. Jessica got rid of crown molding, knocked down some walls and added more elongated windows for better views of her backyard and city. Inside, the home décor was done by Ellen DeGeneres’ go-to design team Kathleen and Tommy Clements. Outside, the Fantastic Four actress added a touch of love, with her children’s favorite play set, that was donated by a family friend. “It’s sweet to have something that is worn in and has been loved by kids already,” she said.

Jessica and Cash combined their love of neutral and natural tones – with inspiration from her Pinterest boards - to create the perfect kitchen, laundry room, living and dining areas for the family. As for the space for her children, the parents-of-three allowed them to get creative. Honor has a fairy wall and a balcony that overlooks the backyard with the perfect lounge area for friends. The oldest of the Warren clan admits that she gets privacy “sometimes.”

Haven has created the perfect pink palace where she can “jump on her bed.” Little Hayes has an organized open toy space and two cute rocking chair sheeps with “cool hair.” After 17-months of renovations, Jessica is proud of her space – and her organization skills. “All this organization is literally my wildest fantasy come true.”