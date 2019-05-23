Anna Kournikova has always had an incredible figure - she is a former professional tennis player, after all! After welcoming twins in 2017 - daughter Lucy and son Nicholas - the Russian beauty has shown that nothing will stand in the way of her perfectly squared abs, her exercise routine or her healthy eating habits.

Enrique Iglesias’ longtime love has opened up about her daily exercise routine and her key to keeping a healthy diet. But what is her real secret to an enviable physique after having two babies? Check out the video below to find out!

Anna has stated that meal prepping is essential to staying in shape. She said that people make unhealthy eating decisions when in a rush, and if you meal prep, you are more likely to stay in the healthy zone. “Most of the time we make bad food decisions when stressed or in a rush,” said the former Biggest Loser coach.

Also, the mom-of-two revealed that she craves working out, sweating, stretching and encourages everyone to stay active for health reasons, not for the way you look, “so [that] you can be around for your kids. It's not about shape or size. It's about feeling good, having energy, adding years to your life.”