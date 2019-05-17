Celebrities, singers and cancer survivors united for a night of reflection and celebration in New York City’s Park Avenue Armory as they honored the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) on its 25th year anniversary. The BCRF hosted its annual Hot Pink Party with celebrity attendees like Gucci Westman, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang, Carolyn Murphy and Grace Elizabeth.

The celebration of life included awards and performances throughout the night. Makeup guru Sonia Kashuk was awarded the Unsung Hero Award, and Katharine McPhee, David Foster and many others took the stage with amazing performances. Click the video below to get a glimpse of the unique, heartfelt party!

Those in attendance spoke candidly about how cancer has impacted their lives. While on the red carpet, David Foster referenced his sister who is a cancer survivor and stated, “We all must be vigilant, that’s just the best reason I’m here, but I’m here for not just my family --for every family.” Carly Hughes spoke about the many members of her family who have been affected by breast cancer and expressed her gratitude to the BCRF.

The BCRF has been a key player in cancer research, treatments and diagnosis over the years, and since its founding date, mortalities for the cause have declined by approximately forty percent.