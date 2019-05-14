Watch: Russell Wilson surprised his mom with a house and her reaction was priceless!

Russell Wilson takes the cake on the best Mother’s Day gift of 2019! The Seattle Seahawks quarterback surprised his mom, Tammy, with a new house, and to say she was shocked is an understatement!

Don't miss the video below to see how the entire surprise unfolded, Tammy’s priceless reaction to her son’s wonderful gift and the excitement in her face when the door keys actually worked!

Russell, his wife Ciara, and other family members took Tammy to the property and handed her the keys like it was no big deal. Of course, Tammy was surprised and in disbelief, but Russell was confident in his gift and repeatedly had to reassure her it was her new house, leaving Tammy to first cry tears of disbelief and later tears of joy. Russell posted videos of the surprise on social media and expressed that the gift was in recognition of his mom never asking for anything from him but love.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything... only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This one's for you. I love you momma.”