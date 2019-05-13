J Balvin turned 34 on May 7, 2019 and the celebrations have taken a life of their own. It's been a worldwide trip, just like his music! The Colombian superstar and reggaeton trailblazer celebrated with an exclusive birthday dinner at one of Miami’s top restaurants, Brickell-based Nusr-Et Steakhouse, a restaurant helmed by none other than Salt Bae himself, Nusret Gökçe (if you will recall, Salt Bae was a meme-sensation at the beginning of 2018). Salt Bae turned up the charm and conducted a one-on-one cooking lesson between the singer and himself.

Check out the video to find out if the X singer is as skilled in the kitchen as he is on the stage, as well as more highlights from the night.

J Balvin’s fiesta reportedly saw him joined by several close friends, surrounded by multiple decadent dishes and a -oh, you know- a 24 karat gold covered steak, made specially for the birthday boy. The main course was followed by a dance party where a DJ played international hits. The festivity was definitely one for the books, with Salt Bae even hand-feeding the singer at one point!