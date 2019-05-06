When you think about your latest birthday presents, chances are they were perfectly decent: a birthday card, workout clothes, a cute outfit, maybe that Sephora gift card that always comes in handy. But when we think about the lifestyle of the rich and famous, surprise is not what one feels when we find out what celebrities actually gift each other. Celebs like Nick Jonas, the Kardashians, Serena Williams and Beyoncé have been gifting their friends, family and significant others quite extravagant presents, unshockingly so!

Check out which celebrities love to splurge on their loved ones in the video below:

Loading the player...

Beyoncé, for example, is not just Queen B or the queen of music. The 37-year-old is also the queen of gifting! In 2012 the Lemonade singer bought her husband, Jay-Z, a plane as his Father’s Day gift. You read that correctly! For the rapper's 40th birthday, she gifted him a simple, lowkey $2 million dollar Bugatti, and if you thought $2 million was too much, fast-forward to his 43rd birthday. Beyoncé gave Jay-Z a $5 million dollar watch!

MORE: Beyoncé drops surprise album and reveals a secret about her twins

Not too shaby as far as gifts go! But when you've got it, there's nothing wrong with spending it, especially on loved ones, as these stars have clearly demonstrated.