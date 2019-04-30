In case you haven't noticed, Taylor Swift is currently living her best pastel-colored life thanks to her new TS7 era. Unlike her Reputation days where dark snakes and grunge makeup filled her Insta feed, this new phase features a pop of color in every post. Cats, glitter, hearts and more cats are now taking center stage in the singer's life. Her latest images have the same pretty ~aesthetic~, thanks to Colombian artist Valheria Rocha. The artist/photographer/cool girl gives every portrait an ethereal and vibrant twist that begs to be pinned on a Pinterest board.

Valheria Rocha is the Colombian artist behind Taylor Swift's new pastel-colored pictures Photo: Instagram/taylorswift

The 24-year-old Colombian born artist already has an impressive resume under her belt. She's shot countless celebrities, including Rafael de la Fuente, Shannon Purser and Ross Lynch. She's also worked with different publications and brands—Teen Vogue, Free People and Urban Outfitters—all of which feature her eclectic photographs.

MORE: Is Taylor Swift releasing a new album and merchandise this week?

Her art is described as a "visual representation of youth culture today: colorful, unapologetic and magnetic." And it's not just photos; she "creates vibrant collage-style art, each piece with its own striking personality.” Take for example, her Selena Quintanilla collage, which features the late singer's portrait surrounded by vintage-inspired flowers.

Now, she's putting her artistic skills to use for T-Swift's dreamy new vision ahead of her next album.

The first picture sees the 29-year-old singer posing in front of a rainbow of colorful stars, while she's wearing an oversized rose as a choker. "ME! by the one and only @valheria123," Taylor captioned the photo before she dropped an equally colorful music video featuring Panic! At The Disco frontman Brandon Urie.

The second photograph features Taylor with her arms spread wide to mimic the motions of a butterfly. Butterflies are a significant theme in the TS7 era (see here), and it was the perfect motif for Vahleria, who has a history with them. "My grandfather used to paint butterflies in his studio in Colombia with me before i could even walk," she wrote. "Here I photographed Taylor being the most magical butterfly ever."

To see more of Valheria's picture-perfect work head to her website. And trust, you will be inspired to start a Pinterest board with all her designs.