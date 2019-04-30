Luxurious, spacious and extravagant is all we would expect from anything Kardashian-West, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's home does not let us down, although it does have a very minimalistic feel.

Kim and Kanye bought their Hidden Hills, California mansion in 2014 for $20million, but after multiple renovations, the house is now worth a reported $60m. Shortly after the purchase, the couple invited interior design expert Axel Vervoordt to assist in the extensive remodeling with Kanye working closely with the home guru on the revamp. Wife Kim’s 73 Questions Vogue interview, which premiered in 2019, gave us a chance to see what the Kardashian-West home is really like and honestly… there's a lot of empty space!

What Kim referred to as a “minimal monastery” is just that. An off-white palette and not much furniture or wall decor gives the house an immaculate look and feel. Do not let the lack of color fool you, though – the house has plenty of entertainment. Kim’s bedroom has a 130-inch television that raises from the floor and a stunning grand piano, all the sinks are basin-less (instead they have a slope barely noticeable to the naked eye).

In 2016 Kanye joked with Kim on Twitter about keeping their home private and not showing it on social media, but with time it seems like the rule has gone away. Showing the place off in media posts, the stars have given us a glimpse as they take part in family celebrations like the Kardashian-Jenner holiday party.