The only thing cuter than babies might be babies and their adorable (and talented!) soccer star dads! Football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Gerard Pique are great pals on the field, but their parenting goals and shared family lifestyle is no doubt another bonding factor of their friendship. Gerard is father to two children – Milan and Sasha, whose mom is singer Shakira – while Cristiano has four: Cristiano Jr and twins Eva Maria and Mateo, as well as Alana Martina, whose mom is his stunning model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Don't miss: Shakira and Piqué's cutest couple moments

Gerard and Cristiano often post photos of their respective families on social media, not just as they attend public events but also behind the scenes. These Instagram pictures and videos give us a glimpse of their not-so-average lives en familia as they travel around the world, spend time at home or, of course, play sports. And we admit that it is especially #adorable when the dads celebrate after their kids score a goal!

Loading the player...

So who is your fave soccer dad? To help you choose, check out some of Cristiano and Gerard’s cutest family moments in the video above!