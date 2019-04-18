Gina Rodriguez shares the three essentials she needs for her wedding day

Gina Rodriguez has a few simple requests for her wedding day. The Jane the Virgin star is engaged to her longtime love Joe LiCicero and is only looking forward to having three things on their big day. “Pizza, hopefully Joe and my family,” she joked with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, April 17. Gina, 34, and Joe haven’t announced and specifics, but the pair won’t count out the idea of eloping. “We’re probably going to run away after this show,” she joked during the premiere of her upcoming film Someone Great.

The Carmen Sandiego star met the MMA fighter on the set of her hit series in 2016 and began dating shortly after. The Puerto Rican star told Jimmy Kimmel that she and Joe considered saying their “I do’s” after a very special occasion last year. “We were at the Golden Globes, this past year, and I loved my dress so much. I was like’ Hey, how can I keep this dress?’ So, I was like “I’ll elope in it.’”

Gina confirmed her engagement to Joe in August. Shortly after breaking the sweet news, the superstar revealed that she and her love almost made it happen during one spontaneous moment. "We were thinking about getting married a few weeks ago just, like, in our backyard," she told USA Today. "Joe has an opinion, so that's good."

The Jane the Virgin star and her fiancé got engaged in 2018

"He's not just like a do-whatever. He has an opinion. And I have a great mother-in-law that I'm hoping will do (plan) the whole thing for me!" She continued: "But I feel like we're gonna elope. It is so much drama! It's a lot of work (planning a wedding). There was a point where I was like, 'Everybody arrange everything, I just wanna show up, I just wanna do it... I'm happy'."