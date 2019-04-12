Monique Lhuillier is no stranger to dressing Hollywood’s elite on red carpets (at the 2019 Golden Globes she dressed eight women including Amber Heard and Heidi Klum) and for their special day down the aisle in her elegant gowns that will make any bride-to-be swoon. The same feeling comes over anyone checking out her latest designer collection with Pottery Barn. HOLA! USA chatted with the talented designer about how to make registering fun for couples and what every newlywed needs on their list.

Monique setting the table with her Pottery Barn pieces

HOLA! USA: What are the top 3-5 items every girl needs on her bridal registry?

Monique Lhuillier: "Today’s couples are creating registries to reflect how they are living, but I do think there are constants that should be on any registry. For me that list includes beautiful dinnerware, great bedding and fabulous entertaining pieces."

What do you hope your collection brings to a home?

"A sense of modern sophistication but without pretense. These are pieces that a couple can and should use every day to celebrate their new lives together."

When picking the patterns, where do you find inspiration?

"I love flowers and use them in all parts of my life. My home is always full of floral arrangements from my garden and all my designs from bridal to ready-to-wear to my collections with Pottery Barn incorporate the romance and femininity of blooms."

What are some tips to make registering less stressful?

"Know yourself and the life you lead. If you and your husband are more casual, maybe you don’t need formal china. If you like having your friends over on the weekends for dinner parties, maybe you need more serve ware and glasses. Don’t feel pressured to register for things that you don’t need. This is your wedding!"

The collection is a perfect extension of Monique's designs

When you were planning your wedding to Tom [Bugbee] in 1996, was there something you wished you registered for?

"Registries were much more traditional when I was getting married. I wish I had registered for more of the casual entertaining essentials you can find in my collection with Pottery Barn. Luckily, now I get to design into what I need and what I know all hostesses need!"

Browse the full collection here.