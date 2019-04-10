Roselyn Sánchez and Eric Winter are still glowing as bright as when they met, back in 2005. When the couple were introduced, Roselyn had been divorced from former husband Gary Stretch for three years and Eric had split from his previous wife, Allison Ford, merely months before.

From the moment they met, the Hollywood actor and Puerto Rican beauty seemed meant to be! They bagan dating after an L.A. party in 2005 and two years later, during a weekend getaway, Eric popped the question. Eric’s proposal came with a beautiful 4.3 carat, brilliant cut, diamond ring crafted by Michael Barin. He asked her to be his forever love during a kayaking adventure in a bioluminescent bay. According to Eric, “[he] was petrified she would drop the ring. It never left the box. She accepted; I shut the box and told her she could see it again on land."

Loading the player...

In 2008, after three years together, the couple married at the San Cristobal fort in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, Roselyn’s hometown. For the private, and small, ceremony Roselyn stunned in a hand-embroiled pearls, princess style dress by Venezuelan designer Angel Sanchez, and Eric wore a Calvin Klein stylish black suit. Among the carefully selected 250 guests were stars like Eva Longoria, Amaury Nolasco and Governor Anibal Acevedo Vila and his family.

VIDEO: ROSELYN SÁNCHEZ AND DAUGHTER TEACHING ERIC WINTER SPANISH IS THE CUTEST VIDEO YOU'LL SEE ALL DAY

Four years after their picture perfect wedding, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Sebella Rose Winter. Despite being born and raised in the United States, Roselyn has always cultivated her hispanic roots and essence in her household, to the extent that her and Eric have written a children’s book, Sebi and the land of Cha Cha Cha in efforts of Sebella knowing Latin dances like salsa and merengue.

MORE: ROSELYN SANCHEZ’S DAUGHTER CELEBRATES HOME RUN MILESTONE WITH HER DAD, ERIC WINTER

In 2017, after several years of trying and suffering many fertility issues, the couple welcomed their so desired second child, Dylan Gabriel Winter. Roselyn and Eric are thrilled with their four person family and constantly show their love for one another on social media, we can’t wait to see how their family continues to grow and flourish as the years continue!