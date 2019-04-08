The youngest Instagram influencers! Adorable celeb preschoolers dominating social media

If you are yet to be convinced by the monumental power of social media and in particular Instagram, allow us to present Exhibit A for the case in support of the powerful platform. Celeb kids are the youngest influencers-in-the-making as their famous parents enjoy running social media accounts detailing the daily adventures of their little bundles.

Take Asahd Khaled, who can probably retire at three years of age - you read that correctly! With 1.9million Instagram followers on his account @asahdkhaled as well as his own shoe collection, DJ Khaled's young son is just one of many celebrity kids under five years old who have their own Instagram account.

You might expect someone like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster or her cousin True Thompson – Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby girl – to have their own accounts considering their parents’ presence on the site, but it seems like social media accounts for toddlers is mostly popular for music stars and athletes and their families.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, and Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson all have Instagram accounts for their children, @olympiaohanian, @beckettrphelps, @boomerrphelps, and @kaaviajames. All but one of these celeb toddlers have over 500k followers: Beckett Richard Phelps doesn’t quite make the elite 500k list, but at just a year old, he's well on his way!

We certainly can’t blame their followers for following, since the cuteness abounds in these pages filled with adorable pics, funny posts and best moments. Take a look for yourself in the video above!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently opened their own joint Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, and they have gained over 3m followers in just 3 days. Considering Olympia Ohanian’s mama, tennis superstar Serena Williams, and her close friendship with Meghan Markle, will this mean we will have a Baby Sussex royal account to look forward to as well?