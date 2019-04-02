Eva Longoria is full of surprises! Check out these fun facts about this Latina Powerhouse

Eva Longoria may have risen to stardom when she gave life to Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives, but since the show went off air, the actress has continued to blow us away with her dedication, personality and amazing work ethic off screen.

A simple scroll through Eva’s social media will give you a taste of her incredible sense of humor and inspirational posts. You will also quickly learn that she is a philanthropist who cares deeply about politics, human rights and even has her own foundation for Latinas.

Despite entering Hollywood after winning a beauty pageant after college, she continued her studies and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Chicano studies in 2013. In 2018, Eva received an honorary Doctorate’s degree in Fine Arts in recognition of her “accomplishments as an award-winning entertainer and her commitment to social justice and service."

On a more personal level, Eva has 3 loves— besides her husband and baby Santiago-- she absolutely adores flowers, food and wine! Maybe she is one of us after all!