Zoe Saldana has starred in multiple beauty campaigns and often posts on social media that beauty comes from within, promoting a make-up free, natural look. The actress who hails from the Dominican Republic has an enviable body and an innate sense of style. Despite her flair for fashion and her natural beauty, you will seldom find Zoe flaunting her good looks and figure. In fact, only a handful of pictures feature her flat stomach and svelte body, preferring her activism to take the front seat in everything she does. Her good friend, Eva Longoria, considers Zoe "a sister."

Besides being a talented actress, Zoe fights for women’s rights, staying close to her Hispanic and family roots. Her activism and initiatives show she truly cares about people and the injustices going on in the world.

In early 2018, Zoe launched BESE, a media company with the mission to “broaden and reshape the cultural narrative by shining light on the untold stories that reflect today’s America." The company respects "all identities and admire[s] the people who have the courage to say, ‘this is who I am.’”