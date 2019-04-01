Eva Longoria has never seemed happier since she has joined the mama club! On June 19, 2018 Eva and husband Jose 'Pepe' Bastón welcomed their first child, Santiago Enrique Bastón, to the world and since then she has shared multiple moments from her life with Santi on social media.

In the video below you’ll be able to see Santi’s cuteness in full effect. Warning, HOLA! USA does not take responsibility for any cuteness overload that may result from watching!

Loading the player...

Video Editor: Rocio Delaloye / HOLA! USA

Although he's yet to turn one year old, Santi has already accomplished plenty - having traveled to Europe, Australia and across the United States and has been on some of Hollywood’s most exclusive movie and television sets. It's evident that Eva and Santi will have an unbreakable bond and we cannot wait to see where life takes this sweet little boy!