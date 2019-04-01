Camila-la-la-la, half of her heart is in Havana, ooh-na-na. Camila Cabello has shown that she's never leaving behind her Hispanic roots. This talented Latina has cited her heritage as her foundation for success and her song Havana, which honors her birth country of Cuba, is one of her biggest hits yet.

The daughter of a Mexican-born dad, the star lived in both Mexico City and Havana before settling in Miami as a child. She has never forgotten her beginnings and as her career as grown, she has been sure to constantly embrace her culture and she has also expanded her Spanish language repertoire.

Check out the video above to find out more ways in which the former Fifth Harmony member has represented her Latin roots in the most inspiring ways.

Video Editor: Rocio Delaloye