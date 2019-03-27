David and Victoria Beckham, who got married in 1999, have shown their commitment to one another, and their family, year after year. Since David retired from L.A. Galaxy six years ago, he has enjoyed spending time with his children, taking them to school, telling dad jokes in front of their friends, and even becoming their personal Uber driver! We’ve also been able to see through the family’s Instagram pages that he and his former Spice Girl wife love getting their four kids together – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and only daughter Harper – for down-to-earth events from skiing to family dinners.

After 20 years together, Victoria and David constantly support each other, too. In March 2019, the fashion designer attended the soccer star's LA Galaxy statue reveal and Becks is of course always front row – sometimes with the kids! – for his wife's Fashion Week shows. Watch the video above to see some behind-the-scenes Beckham family moments!