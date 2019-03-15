Shakira’s weather reporting skills led to her biggest accomplishment

It might have taken a while for Shakira to find the love of her life, but it seems like the Hips Don’t Lie singer and the Barça defense soccer player, Gerard Piqué, are sure to make their family last.

Shakira met Pique in 2010 while filming her music video for Waka Waka, the 2010 Soccer World Cup song. Pique, along with other soccer stars like Messi and Ronaldo make appearances on the clip.

During the filming of the video, Pique and Shakira spoke about their excitement surrounding their upcoming trips to South Africa and exchanged numbers, with Shakira promising she'd keep him updated on the weather since she was arriving before Pique.

It seems like Shakira was quite the weather girl because 9 years later the couple is still together, and has two beautiful children.