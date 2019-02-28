Over the years, we’ve witnessed many iconic celebrity and royal weddings. While some of these marriages may not have lasted, the memories of these mega celebrations will never fade. From elegant ceremonies on the shores of Lake Como to intimate affairs in wooded upstate New York, these celebrations of love were filled with gorgeous details from top to bottom.

Despite some celebrities opting to throw over-the-top receptions, many brides choose to stick with somewhat simple floral bouquets. We took a look at some of the most beautiful blooms that celebrities carried down the aisle, what other flowers complement their main blooms, and how you can recreate the look for your own wedding day.

White roses

Many celebrities choose to carry a bouquet of white roses on their wedding day. These gorgeous flowers not only provide a classic and elegant look, but roses also have positive symbolism. White roses are often associated with young love and eternal loyalty, making them perfect for nuptials. They also represent unity, virtue, honor and reverence.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kimye tied the knot in 2014, exchanging their vows in front of a gorgeous wall covered in white roses. Sources say the entire ceremony cost a whopping $2.8 million, but would you expect anything else from this fabulous couple?

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Miami Heat basketball star Dwyane Wade held their 2014 wedding at the Chateau Artisan in Miami. The couple hosted an elegant black and white affair, making Gabrielle's all-white rose bouquet a perfect accessory.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The supermodel-turned-cookbook-author married the EGOT winner in a beautiful destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy. The bride changed into three different Vera Wang gowns throughout the evening, but carried a simple bouquet of various white flowers down the aisle.

Courtney Mazza and Mario Lopez

This adorable couple met while part of the cast for the Broadway production of A Chorus Line in 2008, and have been by each other’s sides ever since. The two wed in a winter wonderland beachside ceremony in Punta Mita, Mexico, where their daughter served as the flower girl. Both Courtney and daughter Gia carried bouquets of white roses.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

At a beautiful ceremony in Cheshire, England back in 2016, pop star Ciara and NFL quarterback Russell Wilson tied the knot in front of more than 100 of their family and friends. The affair was over-the-top elegant, with Ciara wearing a one-of-a-kind cathedral length gown and Russell in a bespoke Giorgio Armani suit. With the help of A-list wedding planner Mindy Weiss, their reception was simple and beautiful with all white and cream tones.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, held their nuptial celebration at Reese's ranch in Ojai, California. They opted for a rustic and down-to-earth theme, and invited a star-studded list of 120 guests to their late afternoon ceremony.

Sunflowers

For a more playful and colorful look, sunflowers are a great option for brides. The symbolism and meaning of sunflowers can vary across different cultures and countries, but most commonly they are known to symbolize adoration and loyalty. In Chinese culture, sunflowers can represent long life and good luck, and are also a symbol of happiness.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

After moving past the friend zone and into a romantic relationship, Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock tied the knot in October 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. The two had a small, private ceremony where the bride carried a boho wildflower bouquet featuring sunflowers and purple and white accent flowers.

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross

Nothing about their wedding day was traditional, and that’s the way actress Amber Tamblyn wanted it. The bride donned a marigold yellow dress at their early October 2012 wedding, and arrived via canoe and barefoot to the ceremony.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

This pair wasted no time in their relationship — the actors were engaged six months after dating, and were wed just four months afterwards. Even more wild than the short timeline? Guests thought they were attending a housewarming party! They didn’t want guests to feel any type of pressure, and hosted everyone to a backyard wedding complete with a Cajun food and barbeque station.

Peonies

With many different hues and colors, peonies are a lovely flower choice that can match just about any event color scheme. The peony is known as a symbol of honor, romance and romantic love, beauty in all forms and bashfulness. Several peony colors have their own symbolism. Pink is the most romantic color, which is one of the more popular choices for bouquets. White or very pale pink peonies are more about bashfulness, and deep red has the strongest tie to honor and respect.

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

With more than 150 guests present, Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman tied the knot at the bride’s Montecito home in June 2012. To match the vintage, romantic style, Drew opted for a bouquet of beautiful peonies in a variety of colors. The aisle was also lush with florals, including hydrangeas, roses and lavender lilies.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

Socialite and actress Nicole Richie held nothing back when it came to planning her wedding with rockstar Joel Madden. The evening took place in a Versailles-themed reception tent at the bride’s father's home and featured a live elephant for good luck. The couple’s children acted as the flower girl and ring bearer for the ceremony.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Country star Carrie Underwood said “I do” to NHL player Mike Fisher at an enchanting ceremony held in Georgia. The decor featured all things pink, from lighting to flowers, and even a Swarovski crystal-encrusted tuxedo for Carrie's dog Ace. More than 250 guests celebrated the couple, who is still madly in love.

Orchids

There are more than 20,000 species of orchids in the world. In general, orchids are associated with fertility, virility and sexuality, but various colors of the gorgeous flowers hold different symbolism. White orchids, which are a popular option for celebrity bouquets, symbolize innocence, purity and elegance. Pink orchids symbolize grace and joy, while purple orchids represent royalty and admiration and are often given as gifts of respect.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The lavish ceremony joining Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello in matrimony was part of four fun-filled days celebrating with family and friends. The couple exchanged vows in Spanish and English underneath a canopy of gorgeous white florals.

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

The couple hosted guests on their property in Austin, Texas for a three-day wedding spectacle, complete with luxury tents for visitors to stay in during the weekend. The couple kept things relatively untraditional, opting to skip a wedding cake and first dance, and even whispered their vows to each other instead of saying them aloud.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Considered one of the most significant Hollywood wedding ceremonies and marriages, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wed inside Odescalchi Castle in Italy. Reports say that the lavish wedding cost nearly $3 million, which included a serenade by Andrea Bocelli, two gowns made with Swarovski crystals and a fireworks display. The couple divorced in 2012.

Dahlias

Dahlias are considered to be one of the most beautiful flowers in the world, and also have beautiful symbolism. Of the many things they represent, dahlias stand for staying graceful under pressure, inner strength, perseverance and positive change.

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

The Grammy-winning country music star married musician Ruston Kelly in a beautiful forest ceremony in front of 200 friends and family members. Kacey carried a gorgeous cascading bouquet, and her horse had a floral wreath to match. The reception was casual and fun, featuring a wood-fired pizza oven and buckets of artisan popcorn.

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie

At a romantic candlelit ceremony in Santa Barbara, Hilary Duff and hockey player Mike Comrie got married in 2010. The bride wore a gorgeous Vera Wang strapless gown and opted for a light pink bouquet of dahlias to complement the look.

Calla lilies

These flowers were actually named for the Greek word for beautiful — calla. Similar to peonies, the calla lily comes in many different colors, all of which have their own unique meanings. In general, calla lilies symbolize purity, holiness and faithfulness. They are often portrayed with images of the Virgin Mary. Other symbolisms include appreciation and admiration (pink calla lilies), charm and passion (purple calla lilies), and gratitude (yellow calla lilies).

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

In a ceremony with close friends and family, singer Alicia Keys and hip-hop artist Swizz Beatz tied the knot at a private home on the Mediterranean Sea. Alicia was pregnant at the time and wore a Grecian-inspired gown while carrying a cascading bouquet of purple calla lilies.

Whether you select your wedding flowers based on their symbolism and meaning, or because your favorite celeb carried them down the aisle, there are beautiful options for every bride. Including complementary flowers is a simple way to add an extra wow factor to your bouquet, and can also help match the decor or theme of your special day.