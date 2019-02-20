Meghan Markle's getting the royal treatment in this $75,000-a-night hotel suite

Meghan Markle is getting the full New York City experience. The Duchess of Sussex has been living it up, as a royal should, in the Big Apple. She is staying at The Mark hotel, the luxury hotel – located on Madison Avenue – was designed by Jacques Grange. The hotel is home to a series of rooms and suites that offer spectacular city views. It is reported that the Duchess has been staying in the Mark Penthouse. Located on the 16th floor, the penthouse is 10,000 sq ft and has private rooftop terrace access as well as panoramic views of Central Park and City Skyline.

Meghan Markle has been staying at the Mark Hotel during her time in NYC Photo: Getty Images

There is plenty of space for the mother-to-be and her team. The suite, which starts at $75,000 a night, offers three king bedrooms, two queen bedrooms and six bathrooms. It also has a library lounge, two powder rooms and a dining room for 12 – perfect for the royal – who loves to host. Keeping with her royal lifestyle, the 37-year-old is staying at the largest penthouse suite in the United States. According to the site, the suite was crafted with the idea of luxury and privacy.

“Designed by legendary French interior designer Jacques Grange, the lavishly-adorned penthouse will be more like a majestic residence representing the pinnacle of modern luxury with exceptional comfort and care in every detail." When it comes to hosting, the suite is the perfect space for Prince Harry’s wife and her friends to shower the little bump with love. The living room can be transformed into a full-sized grand ballroom with 26-foot ceilings, a fireplace and wet bars.

The Duchess has been staying in the luxurious The Mark suite Photo: The Mark

Inside the hotel is The Mark Restaurant. The food is prepared by award-winning, world-renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Meghan isn’t the only familiar face to stay at the five-star hotel when visting the Big Apple. The Mark is typically the go-to space for celebrities during the Met Gala and Fashion Week. Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs, Katie Holmes and Oprah Winfrey have been recent guests. In 2016, Anna hosted the official Met Gala afterparty in the swanky space.