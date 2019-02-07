This Galentine's Day, which always falls the day before February 14, we want to equip you with the perfect red Sangria recipe to share with your besties — those ladies who are there for every triumph, breakup, makeup and the in-betweens. As much as Valentine's Day is for couples, this girls' day deserves to be celebrated in style and with a good drink in hand. For the holiday that always seems to be dressed in red and pink, try this easy recipe from Ruffino Wines and SVEDKA. Afterall, sipping is so much better than wearing!

Clementine Sangria Rossa

Ingredients

3 Parts Ruffino Chianti

1 Part SVEDKA Clementine

1 part orange juice

1/4 part fresh lime juice

1/4 part sugar

orange slices

lemon wedges

lime wedges

apple slices

other fresh fruit (optional)

Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a pitcher over ice and stir.