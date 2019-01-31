It’s not every day that a husband and wife simultaneously land on the cover of an international magazine, but for model and actress Elsa Pataky and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, this is how life goes. While Chris features on the cover of Men’s Health, his Spanish-born other half spoke to Women’s Health about diversity in the film industry and the one thing she does that really makes Chris blush. The 42-year-old beauty confessed her hunky beau gets a bit embarassed when she gets loud in public.

“[We Spaniards] are so passionate about everything, and when you love something, you love it. We’re really loud and sometimes Chris gets embarrassed. He’s like, 'Stop it, everyone’s looking at us,'” she explained. And though he might be lightly scolding her, we can only imagine how lovely it might sound with that lovely Australian accent of his.

Elsa lands on the Marh cover of Women's Health Photo: Steven Chee/ GH

Elsa, who hails from Madrid, has been married to Chris for eight years and together they’re raising three lovely children: daughter India, 6, and twins, Sasha and Tristan, 4. The two have shown they're #couplegoals, and even more so recently when they broke their usual agreement of working at separate times so the kids aren’t left without both of their parents at once.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the mom-of-three revealed what it was like working alongside her husband during the filming of 12 Strong. “But it was actually not a long time away, so I thought it was a good experience for both of us to have — doing what we love and what we are passionate about. I loved it,” she said.

As for her thoughts on Hollywood and diversity, Elsa shared, “I feel like when I got to LA [early in my career] nobody would hire you unless you were playing the Spanish character. Now, it’s getting so much better.” She added, “Like Wonder Woman [actress Gal Gadot], she has an accent – she’s Israeli – and that’s amazing. [Gal] is a friend of mine and I was like, ‘it wouldn’t have been possible years ago’ And now people are more interested in female characters no matter what your age.”

The full interview appears in the March issue of Women’s Health, on sale Feb. 5.